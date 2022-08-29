Missing persons in Periyar remain untraced

The search for the two persons who had gone missing in the Periyar on Sunday afternoon proved futile on Monday as well before it was called off in the evening due to low light and bad weather. Heavy rainfall in the area and rising water level in the river made the search tough, said fire and rescue service personnel.

Nine divers from the Fire Force Suba team conducted the search operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local residents also conducted searches along the banks. A team from the Navy also joined the search teams.

A decision on whether to resume the search on Tuesday is yet to be taken. The opening of the shutters of the Idamalayar dam further complicated the search as the water level kept rising.

Peter, 45, of Pandikudi in Fort Kochi and Vyshak, 35, of Nazareth in Mattancherry were the ones missing. Shiju, 38, of Mattanchery had also got swept away with them but was fortunate to be rescued by a local resident soon after the incident.

The missing persons were part of a group from the Ente Kochi Charitable Trust on a visit to the Bhoothathankettu and Thattekad area on Sunday.