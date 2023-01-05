Missing family from Varapuzha suspected to be among illegal immigrants to Australia

January 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Almost four years since a five-member family, including a toddler, had gone missing from Varapuzha, it has now emerged that they could have been among the 240-odd illegal immigrants who had set sail from Munambam reportedly for Australia around the same period.

Chandran, originally a resident of Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, and wife Kannaki were living with their toddler in a rented house in Varapuzha where they were building a two-storey house when they had gone missing. Their other two children were reportedly studying in Ooty.

The family was reportedly last seen in Varapuzha sometime in January 2019. Their mysterious disappearance received fresh attention a couple of months ago after the contractor who was assigned to build their house had petitioned the Varapuzha police who duly registered a case. Their landlord has also reported of some dues. The case had since pricked the curiosity of local residents and media as well.

Based on their ID documents available, the police traced their origin back to Tiruvallur. During an investigation there, the police were told by their relatives that they were among those who had gone to Australia in search of greener pastures. It has also emerged that some relatives of the missing family had also gone along with them enticed by stories of people from their district who had made it good by such risky crossovers in the past, the police said.

The house being built by the family now remains abandoned, covered with shrubs and wild growth, so does a sports utility vehicle belonging to them. Chandran was reportedly into cloth business.

“We have more or less confirmed that they were among the people who had left from Munambam. Since there is already a case for illegal immigration, we have dropped further action on the new case and merged it with the existing one,” said a senior official with the Ernakulam Rural police.

The police have so far arrested 10 accused in the original case registered in connection with illegal immigration in 2019. Further probe needs to be held in Australia to verify whether the said people had reached there. Also, probe has to be held in Sri Lanka as well since a majority of the victims and some organisers were from there.

A similar case of suspected illegal immigration was reported from Munambam in 2013 as well.