Missing ASI returns

An ASI attached with the Harbour Police Station who was reported missing on Friday, returned to his house in Palluruthy on Sunday.

The ASI, Uthamkumar, reportedly claimed that he went to Guruvayur.

Soon after he went missing, his wife had submitted a petition before the Palluruthy police, alleging that he was frequently harassed by a superior officer of the Harbour Station and that he had recently been served a show-cause notice for turning up late for duty.

Sources in the Palluruthy station said that they refused to believe his claim that he went to Guruvayur. He could well have replied to the show-cause notice, rather than remain untraced. His statement was recorded on Sunday. He returned home after being produced before the court, they said.

A senior officer with the Palluruthy police said that he had gone to Guruvayur and returned on Sunday. His statements were collected as a case was registered regarding his missing, he said.

Mr. Uthamkumar said that he left Kochi due to mental pressure and that he has conveyed his situation to senior officials in the police.