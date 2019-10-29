Kochi

Miss Asia contestants get a taste of Kerala art forms

One of the Miss Asia contestants at a cultural programme arranged for them in the city on Monday.

One of the Miss Asia contestants at a cultural programme arranged for them in the city on Monday.  

more-in

Fifth edition of pageant in city on November 1

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) on Monday hosted a reception for Miss Asia contestants from 34 countries.

The contestants of the show, slated to take place on November 1, were treated to performances of Kathakali, Kalaripayattu and Chakyarkoothu at Greenix Village in Fort Kochi.

The contestants, many of them wearing Kathakali masks, evinced keen interest in different mudras of the art forms. A cultural programme was also arranged for them.

The fifth edition of the pageant will be held at Gokulam Convention Centre on November 1.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 6:00:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/miss-asia-contestants-get-a-taste-of-kerala-art-forms/article29817113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY