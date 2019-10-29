Miss Asia contestants get a taste of Kerala art forms

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) on Monday hosted a reception for Miss Asia contestants from 34 countries.
The contestants of the show, slated to take place on November 1, were treated to performances of Kathakali, Kalaripayattu and Chakyarkoothu at Greenix Village in Fort Kochi.
The contestants, many of them wearing Kathakali masks, evinced keen interest in different mudras of the art forms. A cultural programme was also arranged for them.
The fifth edition of the pageant will be held at Gokulam Convention Centre on November 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor