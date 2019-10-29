Miss Asia contestants get a taste of Kerala art forms

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) on Monday hosted a reception for Miss Asia contestants from 34 countries.

The contestants of the show, slated to take place on November 1, were treated to performances of Kathakali, Kalaripayattu and Chakyarkoothu at Greenix Village in Fort Kochi.

The contestants, many of them wearing Kathakali masks, evinced keen interest in different mudras of the art forms. A cultural programme was also arranged for them.

The fifth edition of the pageant will be held at Gokulam Convention Centre on November 1.