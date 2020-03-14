Misleading leaflet distributed

A leaflet on COVID-19 claimed to have been issued by Thripunithura Municipality and Taluk Hospital.

Kochi

14 March 2020 00:56 IST

It says COVID-19 is an airborne disease and advises people to keep animals away

A leaflet distributed in Thripunithura on preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is carrying much misinformation regarding its transmission and could create unnecessary problems in people’s behaviour, especially with regard to animals.

The leaflet tells people that it is an airborne disease. While there is also an explanation on how droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze carry microbes, the usage ‘airborne’ points to a different mode of transmission in medical terms as against touch and contact of people in close proximity.

The leaflet also says that close proximity of animals could be dangerous, which is unauthenticated and unwarranted information.

There are instructions on maintaining hygiene, but many points in the leaflet are irrelevant.

The badly worded leaflet carried the message under the head of the Thripunithura Municipality and Taluk Hospital. However, municipal councillors as well as vice chairman O.V. Salim said they were unaware of the leaflet.

While the municipal secretary knew about such a leaflet, the contents of it were not known to the official. “It was a matter dealt by the Health Department,” he said.

Officials in the Health Department too said they were unaware of such a leaflet. However, a probe into it revealed that someone connected to the Thripunithura taluk hospital had created a leaflet taking information from the Internet.

The leaflet contains irrelevant information as well as certain points which could create confusion.