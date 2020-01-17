Kochi

Misbranded cosmetics seized from shop

A two-member team of the Drugs Control Department conducted a raid and seized four different varieties of misbranded cosmetics from a shop at Alliance Residency, Menaka, on Thursday.

Among the items seized were 60 bottles of soft gelatin capsules, 62 bottles of Vitamin E capsules, henna powder, and aloe vera gels. The raid was conducted by the Drugs Control Department based on a petition received from a resident of Malappuram who complained of having developed allergy after using a hair oil that comes in gelatin capsules bought from the shop.

“We recovered the same type of product from the shop. The shopowner could not furnish any valid purchase details of the cosmetics except for the claim that they were bought from Tamil Nadu though they appeared to have been imported from China. Prima facie, its appears to be a case of misbranded cosmetics under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act,” said Saju A., Drugs Inspector (Intelligence Branch), Drugs Control Department.

The products were devoid of label specifications such as manufacturing details as required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

