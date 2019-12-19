‘Miraculous’ reappearance of the cross creates a stir

Quite a bit of drama was played out in Mulanthuruthy on Wednesday when a cross mysteriously reappeared in the middle of a busy traffic intersection at Pallithaazham Junction, from where it was removed more than a week ago, only for the authorities concerned to remove it by afternoon.

The cross was probably reinstalled in the night and was noticed only in the morning, sparking heated debates in local social media groups of Mulanthuruthy residents.

The cross belonging to the Marthoma Cathedral was removed on December 10 following popular consensus. “An all-party meeting was held and a consensus was reached to request the church management to remove the cross, which was conceded by the church and the laity. The cross which caused considerable traffic disruptions, was in a collapsible state. The panchayat has no role in it and it is now for the Public Works Department to take corrective action,” said Renji Kurian, Mulanthuruthy panchayat president.

The PWD wrote to the police later in the day to conduct an inquiry into the issue and removed the cross with the help of the police and revenue departments.

The church management committee distanced itself from the development considering it as possibly the handiwork of anti-social elements. Incidentally, a parish member had lodged a police complaint against the removal of the cross alleging that it was done without the permission of the church.

“The cross was removed with the consent of the church and the church has no role in its re-emergence. The church does not see any reason to intervene in the matter,” said a member of the church management committee on condition of anonymity.