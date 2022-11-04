Minster warns of stringent action against touts, newspapers 

‘Those engaged in such activities will be taken to task and criminal procedures will be initiated against them’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 04, 2022 00:46 IST

Despite the government initiating steps to streamline the process of land conversion at the Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), there are touts who continue to bring out advertisements and take to other publicity measures announcing that they will help speed up settlement of land conversion applications. 

Those who are engaged in such activities will be taken to task and criminal procedures will be initiated against them, said P. Rajan, Revenue Minister, here on Thursday. He was referring to people who passed for being helpful but were out to grab money from hapless applicants for land conversion.

The Minister, speaking at a function organised at Kalamassery to distribute land title deeds, also warned newspapers against accepting such advertisements.

He said, RDOs, especially heavily burdened ones such as the Fort Kochi RDO, were being streamlined to speed up the works and all delays in processing the applications were being taken up. Despite these steps, some unscrupulous elements wanted to exploit people.

Earlier, industries minister P. Rajeeve had described the former conditions at the Fort Kochi RDO like that of the Bermuda Triangle. However, the office works were now streamlined with the shifting out of several people from the office.

