Minor’s death: neighbour cannot get the child’s smiling face off his mind

July 29, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Naushad, a neighbour of the minor victim’s family at Choornikkara, simply could not get the ever-smiling child’s face off his mind.

Maybe, he will never be able to do that ever, he sighed, ruing how he would have stopped the accused from taking the child had he happened to see it. Since he had not even seen the accused who had moved into the neighbourhood just days ago, he would not have let the child go with a stranger.

“She was a frequent visitor to my home. In fact, my daughter taught Malayalam to her and her elder sister. She spoke Malayalam very fluently,” said Naushad. He recalled how the child was friendly with everyone and accompanied anyone who offered to buy her sweets.

“If there was none to stop her, she always ran on to the road. On many occasions, I had to scold and send her back home,” said Naushad.

Ruby George, a member of Choornikkara panchayat, said people in the neighbourhood could hardly take in the tragedy. She recalled how the victim was given a farewell with a parting gift while leaving the local anganwadi for Standard 1. She alleged that the owner of the building had rented out a room to the accused just days ago without collecting his identity documents.

Naseera and Sabeena, anganwadi instructor and ASHA worker respectively in the locality, recalled how the victim and her elder sister were good at studies.

