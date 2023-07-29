ADVERTISEMENT

Minor’s death: accused tried to mislead police from the very outset

July 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Initially, he completely stonewalled the accusation of abduction, but when confronted with CCTV footage, he relented somewhat but only to claim that he had bought her a juice and that thereafter she was not to be seen

M.P. Praveen

The accused arrested for the alleged abduction and murder of a minor girl in Aluva had kept misleading the police since he was taken into custody on Friday night.

That Asafak Alam, 29, from Bihar, was reportedly in an inebriated state did not help either. Initially, he completely stonewalled the accusation of abduction claiming that he hardly knew the victim. But when confronted with CCTV footage showing him taking the girl by hand, he relented somewhat but only to claim that he had bought her a juice and that thereafter she was not to be seen.

Minor girl missing from Aluva was allegedly molested and murdered

Later came the claim that he had handed over the girl to another person triggering a fresh manhunt by the police. A crime card issued by the police with the photograph of the victim just before the body was discovered indicated a probe along those lines. “It is suspected that the child was handed over to someone,” it read.

A. Srinivas, DIG, Ernakulam Range, said a detailed investigation needed to be conducted to verify whether the characters featured in the statements of the accused were real or imaginary. “We will have to rebuild the sequence of events chronologically minute by minute through scientific investigation,” he added.

Body of missing girl in Aluva found abandoned in a sack near market area

The police, however, are parallelly examining CCTV camera footage extensively. The first footage, throwing light on the involvement of the accused, timed at 3.03 p.m. on Friday was found in a CCTV mounted alongside a chicken stall near the victim’s rented apartment. The footage accessed by the police around 7.30 p.m. showed the accused with the victim crossing the national highway near Aluva garage.

The accused was then spotted in another CCTV footage timed at around 5 p.m. However, this time the girl was not with him triggering suspicions that the accused could have allegedly committed the crime in the time between the two visuals. He was also reportedly involved in a scuffle later in the day, and the police are verifying that as well.

A CCTV camera mounted adjacent to the spot in the Aluva market where the body was found is learnt to have proved crucial. By that time on Saturday morning, the defence of the accused was breached, and he reportedly confessed to the crime.

