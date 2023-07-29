Minor’s death: a spot that has been a hangout for miscreants

July 29, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A stray dog trotted alongside the stinking dumping ground of sorts next to the wholesale fish market, which was part of the dilapidated larger Aluva market, as a large crowd gathered under a baking sun on Saturday afternoon.

It was no fit place for a child to even stroll around. Yet, there, covered in filth, lay the tender body of a five-year-old girl who was allegedly molested before being brutally killed. The injuries told the tale of a harrowing last few hours, while ants had crawled up all over the body that was probably dumped there the previous evening.

It was unbearable for any compassionate being, and that might have been the reason why the crowd turned volatile as the police turned up with the accused in the market for evidence collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spot has for long been a hangout for miscreants. “The wholesale fish market is the nearest place to it with people’s movement. However, it is active only from the early hours of the day till around 11 a.m. after which it turns deserted. During nights, it remains unlit as well,” a worker at the market said.

With the police and Excise checking largely restricted to the main alleys of the market, this spot with wild shrubs and illegally dumped waste offered the perfect backdrop for pulling off a crime of such gruesome proportion.

“The place [where the body was found] was to be cleaned up today [Saturday]. Earthmovers had also been arranged. But then this happened, and cleaning had to be postponed,” said P.P. James, Aluva municipal councillor for Division 20 in the neighbourhood of the Aluva market.

Thajudheen, a headload worker at the market, had seen the accused with the girl in the vicinity of the spot on Friday evening and had smelt something fishy. “When I asked him what he was doing there with the little girl, he said he had come to show his daughter the market. I left it at that since the girl also seemed friendly with him and was merrily sipping juice,” he said. Only when channels started flashing the victim’s picture did he realise to his shock that it was the same girl.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT