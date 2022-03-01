Minorities, SC/STs increasing associating with CPI(M)

Political report says party membership has risen since last State conference

People from minority communities and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are increasingly associating themselves with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), according to the political report presented at the State conference of the party that began here on Tuesday.

Minority community organisations such as the Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema led by Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal and the one led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar are associating with the Left Democratic Front in a creative way.

The number of people from the SC/ST communities joining the party also showed an upward trend. The party had also won most number of seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste communities during the last Assembly polls, according to CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The number of party members had increased to 5,27,378, which indicated that 63,906 people have joined the organisation since the last State conference. The number of branch and local committees also witnessed a significant increase during the period. Women formed 19.74% of the party membership. Around 25% of the party members in Kannur and Kasaragod were women. As many as 1,991 secretaries of branch committees were also women.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) had initiated strict disciplinary action on the organisational issues in Alappuzha and other districts where some leaders tried to rally people around them. Such abdicable tendencies would be nipped in the bud.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the party had asked the Indian National League (INL), which was facing some inner squabbles, to mend its ways. The party would be constrained to act tough on the INL if its inner party issues would cast a pall over the goodwill of the LDF.

The political report took serious note of the failure of some party units to complete the construction of houses for the poor.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the CPI(M) urged the Centre to take immediate steps for evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine. A large number of Indians, including students, were finding it difficult to survive in the country ravaged by war. The State government had been in constant touch with the Centre for the evacuation of Indians. The Centre should intervene considering the gravity of the situation.