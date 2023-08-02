Minor Irrigation department to go ahead with desilting of Kuzhikandam creek

August 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Minor Irrigation department is awaiting nod from irrigation and administration wings to excavate and transport contaminated mud and silt in Kuzhikandam creek in Eloor to Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) at Ambalamedu.

A proposal to the tune of ₹4 lakh has been presented before the administration wing as part of the work. A private agency has been identified to desilt the creek and transport waste to KEIL, according to Minor Irrigation, Central circle, Ernakulam. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had served notice on the Superintending Engineer, Central Circle, asking why environment compensation should not be imposed for delay in transporting a portion of contaminated mud and silt, which was deposited in an open space near the creek as part of desilting done by the Minor Irrigation department.

The board had issued a stop memo saying that the work was done without complying with the recommendations in the detailed project report for the rejuvenation of the creek. In a letter to the circle office dated June 24, the Chief Environmental Engineer of the PCB had warned that leachate from mud and silt deposited on the land near the creek might spread to nearby areas, resulting in soil contamination.

Minor Irrigation department officials said the government had given instructions for desilting the creek and transporting waste as per norms to KEIL without delay. The Eloor municipality had pointed out that the delay in clearing mud and silt would result in flooding during rainy season.

Activists of the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi and Janjagratha had opposed desilting by the department while pointing out that it was done in violation of directives from the National Green Tribunal for the rejuvenation of the creek.