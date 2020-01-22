Minor fires at Eloor, Kalamasserry

Two minor fires broke out in space of over an hour at Eloor and Kalamasserry on Wednesday afternoon.
The first fire broke out on a five-acre vacant plot near FACT High School at Eloor around 12 noon. It was put down by two units of fire tenders, one from Eloor Fire and Rescue Services station and the other from FACT, in 30 minutes.
“Fire breakouts on the plot covered with dry grass and shrubs are frequent, especially during the summer,” a fire force official said.
No sooner than the fire force unit returned from the site, another fire was reported from near a two-acre plot near HMT school at Kalamasserry around 1.45 p.m. It was also doused by the unit in 30 minutes.
The unit was led by assistant station officer K. Vinod and comprised fire fighters M.V. Stephen, V.S. Akhil, Sony S. Kumar, C.T. Shiraj, P. Sunil Kumar, and R. Sreeraj.
