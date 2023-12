December 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

A minor fire broke out on an expansive vacant plot at Edachira near Thrikkakara on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Small dumps of waste scattered across the plot caught fire, the reason for which remains unknown. The fire lasted for nearly two hours and was doused by a six-member team of fire and rescue officers led by assistant station officer Abdul Naser, Thrikkakara fire station.