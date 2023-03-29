Minor changes likely in MG Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass alignment

March 29, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Minor changes might be made in the alignment of the MG Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass corridor, in keeping with Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) norms.

The realignment is aimed at catering to design speed, curves, and elevation specified by the KRFB. But maximum effort will be made to include acquired land and those handed over by way of free surrender. The Kochi Corporation is at present conducting a survey of the alignment it had mooted years ago, as sought by the KRFB. The village-wise alignment that was readied then will now be redrawn as a continuous alignment to adhere to KRFB norms. This includes junction improvement work proposed at Thammanam, which is at present a major bottleneck, informed sources said.

All this could have been readied by now, but for the massive fire at Brahmapuram earlier this month. The incident affected convening of meetings of officials of the Corporation, KRFB, and the Revenue department. The process is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The present stalemate arose after an alignment of the road differed marginally from the one that had been readied years ago by the Corporation at some locations.

The proposed development of the 3.60-km stretch as a four-lane corridor dates back to over three decades under the tutelage of the Corporation. Barring acquiring of some land and free surrender by a few people to develop the road, the civic agency was unable to widen the largely narrow stretch. The KRFB is slated to execute its widening and extension work using Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funds, for which the stretch is expected be handed over to the Public Works department (PWD).

Ramesh Mathew, a landowner in the corridor on whose land survey stones were laid as early as in 2003, spoke of how many landowners whose land was acquired decades ago for the road project had not been compensated. “It is a shame that the road, which now culminates at a T-junction at Pullepady, has not been extended to Padma Junction, which is located a mere 200 metres away on M.G. Road. This has resulted in the 200-m stretch where the land was frozen for the road being full of dilapidated houses,” he said.

It is sad that the road that was envisaged as a third east-west corridor between Ernakulam North and South overbridges had not been realised yet, he added.