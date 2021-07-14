Minister’s visit to set the ball rolling for mangrove research centre in Kochi

Saji Cherian to assess facilities at Puthuvype Fisheries Station

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will visit the Puthuvype Fisheries Station on Thursday. The Minister will assess the facilities at the station before considering a proposal for setting up a world-class centre for mangrove research and development there.

The fisheries station, under the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), is spread over 50 acres and is home to a large collection of mangrove plants. The station is being considered as the venue for establishing a centre for research and is home to several local varieties of brackish water fishes and crabs as well as water birds that include migratory birds.

A proposal had been submitted to convert the station into a world-class research centre following suggestions from a national conclave of fisheries and ocean scientists in Kochi in May, 2019.

Extreme weather conditions, like high waves eroding the coast of Kerala in places like Chellanam, have drawn the attention of scientists to the use of bio-shields to protect the coast. Mangroves are considered the most important safety wall against sea erosion. Besides, they also help the breeding and propagation of local variety of fishes. The Fisheries Station on Puthuvype island has 12 of the 15 mangrove plants found across Kerala. It has also 66 of the 75 related species of plants.

Model village

Meanwhile, the proposal for turning Chellanam into a model fishing village is expected to be submitted to the Minister on Thursday. The Kufos authorities had invited the public to submit suggestions on the project. Vice Chancellor Riji K. John said that suggestions from the public and experts on the issue would be submitted to the Minister.

The proposal will also include the responsibilities of the university and other agencies involved in the implementation of the project.