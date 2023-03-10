HamberMenu
Ministers visit Brahmapuram plant to take stock of situation

March 10, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers P. Rajeeve and M.B. Rajesh and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visiting the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard on Friday. 

Ministers P. Rajeeve and M.B. Rajesh and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visiting the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard on Friday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ministers P. Rajeeve and M.B. Rajesh on Friday said fire and smoke in 80% of areas at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant could be contained.

They were speaking to the media after visiting the plant to take stock of the situation. All humanly possible measures had been taken to bring the situation under control. The problem would be resolved shortly, said Mr. Rajeeve.

Fire has crept into the garbage at a depth of about six feet in certain areas. Efforts are on to contain it. Even in areas where the fire was doused, fresh fire would be noticed at new depths when the heat increased. That is why the operation could not be completed as per the initially declared time, he said.

The ministers said no more plastic waste would be allowed at the Brahmapuram plant. They interacted with Mayor M. Anilkumar, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and fire force officials on the steps taken till now and its progress. They visited areas where efforts were on to contain the smoke.

MLA P.V. Sreenijin, Sub Collector P. Vishnuraj, Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat president Sonia Murukesh, and other people’s representatives were present.

