Ministers to address KCBC symposium

KOCHI

19 February 2021 23:47 IST

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will participate in a symposium organised by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on the State’s development prospects. The two-day event will begin at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattom, on Saturday.

Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, KCBC President, will inaugurate it, while KCBC Women's Commission Chairman Bishop Joseph Karikkasery will preside over the event.

Agriculture and fisheries-based economy and their potential to overcome the present-day challenges and disaster management will be among the topics of discussion on Saturday. An open forum will be held subsequently.

On Sunday, topics such as emerging possibilities in higher education; social welfare and health as a right and responsibility will be discussed. The Health Minister will be the chief guest at the valedictory session.