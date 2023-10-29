HamberMenu
Ministers, Satheesan visit injured in hospitals

October 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who was out of Kochi, flew back on Sunday following the blasts in Kalamassery. He visited the convention centre where the blasts occurred and those hospitalised with injuries. He said a full-scale inquiry had been launched but did not comment on the investigation. The Minister said that the best medical treatment was being made available to the injured.

Mr. Rajeeve convened a meeting of visiting Ministers and top officials of the Health department and district administration regarding the developments after the blasts. Ministers V. Abdurahiman, K. Rajan, P. Prasad, and V.N. Vasavan were among those who attended the meeting.

Mr. Vasavan, who visited the site of the explosions and those injured, said the best of treatment was being ensured for the injured, for which the service of the doctors and other medical staff at the government medical college was being utilised.

He said five doctors from Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, had reached Kochi to treat the injured. Most of the injured hailed from Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. He said the police and other agencies had swung into action. The inquiry should be comprehensive and leave no gaps. Minister Antony Raju, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, Chief Secretary V. Venu, and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh were part of the team led by Mr. Vasavan.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan described the blasts as mysterious. He called on the police to launch an inquiry with due seriousness to bring out the truth. He also appealed to the people not to spread rumours. Mr. Satheesan, who visited the injured, said the incident should be handled with great care.

Benny Behanan, MP, said he attached much gravity to the explosions and called for an impartial inquiry. Mr. Behanan said he had visited the injured.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran visited the blast site and the hospitals where the injured have been admitted.

