Kochi

Minister’s assurance on Vaduthala land

The State government will proceed with the process to give ownership rights over poramboke land to 63 residents of Shanmugapuram in Vaduthala, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan said in response to a submission made by T. J. Vinod, MLA, in the Legislative Assembly.

