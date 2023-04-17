ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits tourist vessel

April 17, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve visiting ‘Classic Imperial’, the biggest tourist vessel to be built in Kerala, at land taken on rent from Cochin Port Authority at Vallarpadam. 

KOCHI

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Sunday visited ‘Classic Imperial’, the biggest tourist vessel to be built in Kerala, at land taken on rent from Cochin Port Authority at Vallarpadam.

The 50-metre-long, double-decked sea-going vessel that costs ₹10 crore is expected to be launched this week. It was built by Neo Classic Cruise and Tours Pvt Ltd. While applauding the firm’s MD, Nishijith K. John, a Bolgatty native, for the initiative, Mr. Rajeeve said a lot of dedicated work went during the past three years into the making of the vessel by a team of 50 workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AC vessel certified by Indian Register of Shipping (IRS),which would operate from a floating jetty at Marine Drive, can carry up to 150 guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tourism

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US