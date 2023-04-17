HamberMenu
Minister visits tourist vessel

April 17, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve visiting ‘Classic Imperial’, the biggest tourist vessel to be built in Kerala, at land taken on rent from Cochin Port Authority at Vallarpadam. 

KOCHI

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Sunday visited ‘Classic Imperial’, the biggest tourist vessel to be built in Kerala, at land taken on rent from Cochin Port Authority at Vallarpadam.

The 50-metre-long, double-decked sea-going vessel that costs ₹10 crore is expected to be launched this week. It was built by Neo Classic Cruise and Tours Pvt Ltd. While applauding the firm’s MD, Nishijith K. John, a Bolgatty native, for the initiative, Mr. Rajeeve said a lot of dedicated work went during the past three years into the making of the vessel by a team of 50 workers.

The AC vessel certified by Indian Register of Shipping (IRS),which would operate from a floating jetty at Marine Drive, can carry up to 150 guests.

