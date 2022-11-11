Minister urges Ernakulam district administration to focus on waste treatment and stray dog menace

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has urged the Ernakulam district administration to improve its performance in waste management.

Inaugurating a district-level review meeting of the annual plan execution here on Friday, Mr. Rajesh said the government has a liberal approach in terms of spending funds of local bodies.

The existing shortcomings in the software being used by local bodies will be resolved. Recruitment to vacant posts of assistant engineer and overseer based on the Public Service Commission (PSC) list will be made at the earliest.

Mr. Rajesh said people’s campaign against drugs at ward and school levels should continue in association with the police and Excise departments. He also asked the district administration to focus on projects aimed at containing stray dog menace.

The Minister hailed Puthenvelikkara panchayat for topping panchayats in the State in terms of annual plan projects and the Perumbavoor municipality that topped among the municipalities in the State for its commendable projects like awareness campaigns among migrant workers and plan fund utilisation of 24.83%.

Pambakuda block panchayat also came in for praise for topping the list of block panchayats.