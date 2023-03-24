ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open State-level distribution of school uniform

March 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the State-level distribution of handloom school uniform for the next academic year at Government HSS, Eloor, on Saturday.

The distribution of school uniform is being made ahead of the summer vacation for the first time in the State, he said in a release. The handloom uniform will be given free of cost to students of classes 1 to 7 at government and aided schools. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said the government wanted to give a lift to the handloom sector as part of the free uniform distribution programme.

Around 10 lakh students will receive two pairs of handloom uniforms. The government had earmarked ₹140 crore in the State Budget for the initiative.

