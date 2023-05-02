Minister to interact with coastal residents on May 27

May 02, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Fisheries department will hold a meeting of people’s representatives and fishermen at Vypeen on May 27 to elicit ground-level views about problems facing coastal areas in Ernakulam.

The Vypeen Theera Sadass will specifically consider the knowledge of traditional fishermen before drawing up development plans and implementing projects.

The session on May 27 will be a stepping stone to exploiting the knowledge of local people in participatory planning so that the measures are more effective and address core issues of development and welfare.

Such meetings will be organised in all the 47 coastal constituencies in the State with officials from various departments, people’s representatives, and fishermen participating.

The session at Vypeen is scheduled for four hours. The first two hours will be dedicated to discussions with people’s representatives. The next two hours will be spent on listening to fishermen, taking suggestions, and settling grievances.