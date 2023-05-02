ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to interact with coastal residents on May 27

May 02, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries department will hold a meeting of people’s representatives and fishermen at Vypeen on May 27 to elicit ground-level views about problems facing coastal areas in Ernakulam.

The Vypeen Theera Sadass will specifically consider the knowledge of traditional fishermen before drawing up development plans and implementing projects.

The session on May 27 will be a stepping stone to exploiting the knowledge of local people in participatory planning so that the measures are more effective and address core issues of development and welfare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Such meetings will be organised in all the 47 coastal constituencies in the State with officials from various departments, people’s representatives, and fishermen participating.

The session at Vypeen is scheduled for four hours. The first two hours will be dedicated to discussions with people’s representatives. The next two hours will be spent on listening to fishermen, taking suggestions, and settling grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US