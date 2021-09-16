Minister to inaugurate projects at medical college

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate projects worth ₹9 crore at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Friday.

The projects are part of the initiatives made under the government’s 100-days programme. The family quarters for doctors built at a cost of ₹5 crore is among the key projects to be inaugurated by the Minister. The facility has eight apartments in four floors and is spread over 14, 639 sq.ft. The oxygen generator plant set up at a cost of ₹92 lakh is the second project. The plant is capable of generating 600 litres of oxygen in a minute. It is among the four oxygen generator plants allotted by the Centre in the State, according to an official release. The renovated pay ward facility will also be inaugurated on the occasion. It was renovated at a budget of ₹50 lakh. Other projects include the setting up of lighting systems on the medical college campus at a cost of ₹52.8 lakh; facilities at the imaging centre costing ₹1.69 crore; and ICU ambulance at a cost of ₹40.31 lakh under the asset development fund of John Fernandez, former MLA.