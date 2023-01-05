ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to inaugurate Biennale pavilion on Friday

January 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Pavilion designed by renowned architect Samira Rathode

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Biennale Pavilion at the Fort Kochi Cabral Yard on Friday at 5.30 p.m.

The pavilion was designed by renowned architect Samira Rathode. Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) president Bose Krishnamachari will be among those who will attend the ceremony. It will be followed by an audio visual essay by Jordanian contemporary artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan at 6.30 p.m.

Musical artist Parimal Shais will perform Music of Muziris at 8 p.m. Comics workshop by cartoonist Bharath Murthy that started on Wednesday and is conducted as part of the Art Room of the Biennale ABC project will continue at the Ernakulam Multipurpose Hostel from 10 a.m.

A debate on the subject ‘Media ecologies of public truth’ will be held at the Cabral Yard Pavilion on Saturday at 6 p.m. The debate will be chaired by Jeebesh Bagchi, while Shaunak Sen, Başak Ertür, and Pallavi Paul will participate.

A conversation with contemporary artist Jitish Kallat and critical theorist Homi K. Bhabha will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m.

