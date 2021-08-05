Kochi

Minister to announce Kadamakudy tourism scheme in Ernakulam

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will announce a comprehensive tourism scheme in Kadamakudy in Ernakulam and formally inaugurate the Varapuzha-Kadamakudy Road on August 14.

The tourism projects envisaged include a ₹1-crore island-living museum, which will shed light on the pristine and unique environment of Kadamakudy. It will be readied over five years. The museum will include in its ambit the area’s famed pokkali and prawn farms.

K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, had demanded the rolling out of a comprehensive tourism scheme in the area.


