Minister shown black flags

The police caned Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists who waved black flags at Minister of State V. Muraleedharan while he was passing by the Kalamassery metro station at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday. Activists raised anti-CAA slogans and waved black flags as his motorcade passed by.

The protesters alleged that the police used excessive force. The Kalamassery police said three activists were arrested and released on bail.