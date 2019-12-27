Kochi

Minister shown black flags

Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at Minister of State V. Muraleedharan being taken away by the police from near the Kalamassery metro station on Thursday.

Youth Congress workers who waved black flags at Minister of State V. Muraleedharan being taken away by the police from near the Kalamassery metro station on Thursday.  

more-in

The police caned Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists who waved black flags at Minister of State V. Muraleedharan while he was passing by the Kalamassery metro station at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday. Activists raised anti-CAA slogans and waved black flags as his motorcade passed by.

The protesters alleged that the police used excessive force. The Kalamassery police said three activists were arrested and released on bail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 12:37:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/minister-shown-black-flags/article30405861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY