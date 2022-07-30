Minister seeks to allay concerns about Karuvannur bank

Minister for Cooperation V.N, Vasavan has said no depositor will lose even a single paisa deposited in cooperative banks in the State.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Saturday, Mr. Vasavan asked not to generalise the cooperative sector based on issues in one cooperative bank while playing down the allegations against the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

He said attempts to sabotage the cooperative sector would not succeed. The Minister said the government stance on the Karuvannur bank issue was clear and strong, claiming that investors in the bank were being repaid.

Mr. Vasavan reminded how the cooperative sector proved to be the backbone of the State’s economy when the country was engulfed in a financial crisis in the wake of demonetisation. It had been proved that investing in cooperative banks was safe and secure. Common people look up to cooperative banks for assistance in the wake of an emergency.

He said the government had declared moratorium during periods marked by flood, pandemic and agrarian crisis.

Earlier, inaugurating the Pokkali rice mill of the Palliyakkal Cooperative Bank, Mr. Vasavan accused vested interests of misinformation to sabotage the cooperative sector .

Mr. Vasavan also inaugurated the distribution of financial aid as part of the district-level risk fund scheme and file adalat organised by Kerala Cooperative Development Welfare Board. Relaxations had been granted on 808 applications in the case of those who had either died or suffered from serious illness since taking loans from cooperative banks in Ernakulam district.

The Minister distributed cheques worth ₹8.17 crore to the beneficiaries of the Kerala Cooperative Risk Fund Project.