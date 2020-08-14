Minister says Kerala is on course to tap post-pandemic opportunities

KOCHI

14 August 2020 01:10 IST

Special Investment Promotion Task Force constituted with Chief Secretary as Chairman

Kerala proposes to tap its post-COVID-19 industrial potential fully on the strength a slew of investment-friendly laws enacted by the State government, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said.

A Special Investment Promotion Task Force with Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta as Chairman and Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce K.Ellangovan as Vice-Chairman had been constituted to take forward the efforts in a time-bound manner, he said.

The key sectors identified for promotion include transit-oriented logistics development, electronics and high-tech sectors, tourism and hospitality, manufacturing industries, waterways development and food and spices processing units.

Mr. Jayarajan pointed out the enhanced trust of investors in the government by citing the huge response to the projects showcased at the Global Investor Meet, ASCEND 2020, held in Kochi in January.

As many as 54 projects with a total investment of ₹25,000 crore presented before the investors from India and abroad at the two-day event had got under way within months. Another 15 projects with a total investment of ₹700 crore are set to take off in the next few months and 23 projects totalling ₹5,456.48 crore within a year. Apart from these, 61 projects are in the final stages of processing, the Minister said.

The Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act 2018, the Kerala Micro Small Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act 2019 and the Kerala Single Window Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (amendment) Act, 2019, were cited among the key laws that have significantly improved the investment-friendly atmosphere in the State. Besides, amendments had done away with several unnecessarily harsh rules, Mr. Jayarajan said.

Simplification of rules pertaining to land registration, building permits, pollution control measures and power and water connections had also enhanced the ease of doing business in the State, said Mr. Ellangovan.

As many as seven Acts and 10 rules had been amended while enacting the Kerala Investment Promotion Facilitation Act 2018, based on which the government had created an e-platform that enabled investors to submit proposals in a common application form and secure approvals through an online clearance mechanism, he said.