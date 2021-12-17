Minister promises steps to improve services at Ernakulam General Hospital

Kochi

17 December 2021 20:30 IST

Hospital conducts first bypass surgery

The Health department will form a separate working model for the General Hospital in Ernakulam, according to Health Minister Veena George.

“This is just a beginning. The aim is to offer the best of speciality treatment to people,” she said on the occasion of the first bypass surgery held at the hospital on Friday. The Minister asked the hospital authorities to come up with a detailed proposal on how to improve services.

Ms. George claimed that it was for the first time a heart surgery was done in a district-level government hospital in the country. The government is trying to provide speciality and super-speciality services in all districts, she said.

The 54-year-old Ezhikkara native, who underwent the bypass surgery, is stable. A driver at the Palliyakkal Cooperative Bank, he was not able to meet the ₹3-lakh expense for the surgery quoted by a private hospital. The surgery was done free of cost at the General Hospital.