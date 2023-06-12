Minister promises steps to beautify localities in Kalamassery

June 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Steps would be taken to beautify major localities in Kalamassery as part of a campaign to make the Assembly constituency waste-free under the ‘Suchithwathinoppam Kalamassery’ programme, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Monday. He added that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would help in the beautification process from the area where Container Road begins. Footpaths will also be cleaned up and barricades built.

Parking space will be provided along Container Road opposite the railway line. Restrooms and comfort stations will be built. The Kalamassery Municipality would provide NOC for the project to be implemented by NHAI, the Minister said. Other areas will also be beautified with the cooperation of establishments in the area like Chackola’s Pavilion and Decathlon.

Cameras will be installed along Container Road with the support of Kalamassery and Eloor municipalities. Street lighting will also be provided. Mr. Rajeeve said the work to beautify the segment between Angamaly and Edappally would also be taken up within a week. An amount of ₹10 crore would be set apart for the beautification project, he added. A renewable park would be set up at Kalamassery on a plot belonging to the NHAI.

A meeting to coordinate the beautification of the segment between Moothakunnam and Edappally will be convened soon. The District Collector will convene a meeting of officials of the KSEB, Kerala Water Authority, police, and Revenue and Mining and Geology departments for the purpose. It is proposed that the work will be completed before March 2025.

Steps are also being taken to address waterlogging near the Cochin University Junction. Footpaths in the area will be renovated with the cooperation of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The Minister visited a few localities as part of preparations for the beautification project. NHAI Regional Director B.L. Meena was among those who accompanied the Minister.

