Minister promises new waste treatment plant in Kochi in a year

April 22, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A new waste treatment plant will be set up in Kochi in one year, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh has said. The first phase of the action plan for waste management will be completed in the city by June 5.

The practice of dumping biodegradable waste at the Brahmapuram plant site will be ended before the onset of the monsoon. The next phase of waste management efforts will begin after June 5. Long- and short-term projects would be implemented in the city, Mr. Rajesh told mediapersons.

The Minister had held six regional-level meetings in the city during the past few days and met various stakeholders including civic representatives, office-bearers of residents’ associations, and prominent citizens as part of the efforts to streamline waste management. Discussions were also held with traders, industrialists, NGOs, and people employed for waste management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Material collection facilities will be set up in 40 divisions of the Kochi Corporation for the collection of plastic waste in one month. Locations would be identified in other divisions also for setting up the facility, he said.

The Haritha Karma Sena will start collecting waste from households from May 1. User fee will also be collected. The government policy is to promote the processing of waste at source. However, the collection of waste will continue till the decentralised waste management scheme is fully implemented.

The civic body will clean up the city streets with the support of various NGOs before the onset of monsoon. Waste collection bins will be set up along roads.

Surveillance will be stepped up in the city to check the dumping of waste on city roads. As many as 100 cameras will be installed in hotspots with the support of Cochin Smart Mission Limited. Police patrolling would be intensified during night hours, said Mr. Rajesh.

Mayor M. Anilkumar also attended the press conference.