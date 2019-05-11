Minister: power line work at Santhivanam can’t be stopped

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani on Friday said it was not possible to stop work on the transmission tower of the Kerala State Electricity Board’s Cherai-Mannam 110-kV project through Santhivanam in Kottuvally panchayat near North Paravur.

The Minister made his position clear after Meena Menon, owner of the property, and representatives of the Santhivanam Samrakshana Samiti met him in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

“Work on the project, which benefits nearly 40,000 families, cannot be stopped. The project was launched at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore nearly 20 years ago. The cost has now shot up to ₹30 crore, and we cannot halt the work which is in its final stage,” he said.

Mr. Mani blamed the owner of the property for not informing him in advance of her concerns. “Moreover, the High Court had also dismissed her plea for re-locating the line. The District Collector had informed her that the height of the tower could be raised to reduce the number of trees being axed for the project,” he said.

Ms. Menon said there was no assurance from the Minister on stopping the work. Meanwhile, Santhivanam Samrakshana Samiti convener Kusumam Joseph said it planned to approach Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention in the matter. “We will definitely explore legal and other routes to stop the KSEB’s work,” she added.