Minister orders steps to prevent flooding near Periyar

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has issued instructions to the district authorities to take action to ensure smooth flow of water in the Periyar and its tributaries to prevent flooding in areas near the river.

A communication from the Public Relations Department said that steps would be taken to remove silt from areas near Depotkadavu in Eloor Municipality as part of efforts to smoothen water flow.

It was also decided to complete the repair and maintenance of the regulator-cum-bridge on the Periyar in a time-bound manner, the communication added. Instructions were issued to the authorities in Alangad and Karumalloor panchayats to take action to ensure proper drainage of water to prevent flooding.