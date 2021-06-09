Kochi

Minister orders steps to prevent flooding near Periyar

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has issued instructions to the district authorities to take action to ensure smooth flow of water in the Periyar and its tributaries to prevent flooding in areas near the river.

A communication from the Public Relations Department said that steps would be taken to remove silt from areas near Depotkadavu in Eloor Municipality as part of efforts to smoothen water flow.

It was also decided to complete the repair and maintenance of the regulator-cum-bridge on the Periyar in a time-bound manner, the communication added. Instructions were issued to the authorities in Alangad and Karumalloor panchayats to take action to ensure proper drainage of water to prevent flooding.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2021 10:13:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/minister-orders-steps-to-prevent-flooding-near-periyar/article34773249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY