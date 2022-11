Renovation works worth ₹11.60 crore are under way on the Perumbavur-Kothamangalam stretch of Aluva-Munnar Road, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas said at Kothamangalam on Thursday, after commissioning a 4 km-long renovated corridor at Payipra.

He threw open a few other renovated roads at Pallarimangalam in Kothamangalam on the day and said that all of them would become an asset for tourism promotion in the region. Antony John, MLA, presided.