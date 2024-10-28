Minister opens new floor of Cusat dept.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said here on Monday that the government would encourage entrepreneurship among the students.

“Our aim is to transform students from job seekers to employers,” she said after inaugurating the third floor of the newly constructed block of the Department of Instrumentation, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The Minister said the government had stepped up efforts to transform universities into knowledge centres, where innovations could be converted into practical applications.

Vice Chancellor Dr. M. Junaid Bushiri presided. The third floor was constructed using ₹83.30 lakh allocated from the Plan fund as part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day action programme.

