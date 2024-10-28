ADVERTISEMENT

Minister opens new floor of Cusat dept.

Published - October 28, 2024 10:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The newly opened third floor of the Department of Instrumentation at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said here on Monday that the government would encourage entrepreneurship among the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our aim is to transform students from job seekers to employers,” she said after inaugurating the third floor of the newly constructed block of the Department of Instrumentation, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The Minister said the government had stepped up efforts to transform universities into knowledge centres, where innovations could be converted into practical applications.

Vice Chancellor Dr. M. Junaid Bushiri presided. The third floor was constructed using ₹83.30 lakh allocated from the Plan fund as part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day action programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US