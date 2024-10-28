GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister opens new floor of Cusat dept.

Published - October 28, 2024 10:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The newly opened third floor of the Department of Instrumentation at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on Monday.

The newly opened third floor of the Department of Instrumentation at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on Monday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said here on Monday that the government would encourage entrepreneurship among the students.

“Our aim is to transform students from job seekers to employers,” she said after inaugurating the third floor of the newly constructed block of the Department of Instrumentation, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The Minister said the government had stepped up efforts to transform universities into knowledge centres, where innovations could be converted into practical applications.

Vice Chancellor Dr. M. Junaid Bushiri presided. The third floor was constructed using ₹83.30 lakh allocated from the Plan fund as part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day action programme.

Published - October 28, 2024 10:58 pm IST

Related Topics

universities and colleges / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.