Minister opens e-health project at GH

KOCHI

19 October 2020 22:55 IST

Inaugurating the e-health project at the General Hospital, Ernakulam, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja said that the project had the potential to bring about a real change for the better in the health sector.

Through the e-health system, information on a patient’s health problems and treatment would be digitally available. In the first phase of the project, community health workers would collect information from the people in their area on aspects including health problems, hygiene in their vicinity and smoking and drinking habits. This would be uploaded onto a centralised database.

For people who have linked their Aadhaar number to the e-health service, a unique health ID would be provided from the health centre. With the ID, a patient can take an outpatient token at any health facility where the e-health system is implemented, and their details would be made available to the facility.

Health reports can also be uploaded onto the system, making patient history easily accessible to doctors. With the health record that is created online, a patient would no longer have to carry hard copies of reports.