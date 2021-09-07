Minister opens academic blocks at MEC

KOCHI

07 September 2021 22:35 IST

The government will ensure the basic infrastructure development in the higher educational institutions in the State, said R. Bindu, Minister for Education.

“The government has taken up the responsibility to create a knowledge-based society. It will result in the second phase of the Kerala development model,” she said at the inauguration of academic blocks at the Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, and College of Applied Science College, Puthupally, here on Tuesday. The Minister also inaugurated the building of Model Polytechnic College, Poonjar, on the occasion.

Ms. Bindu said that the Higher Education department had initiated steps to reform the exam system and laws governing the universities. The technical institutions had to promote manufacturing by extending help in setting up small-scale units close to them, she said.

Advertising

Advertising