Kochi

Minister opens academic blocks at MEC

The government will ensure the basic infrastructure development in the higher educational institutions in the State, said R. Bindu, Minister for Education.

“The government has taken up the responsibility to create a knowledge-based society. It will result in the second phase of the Kerala development model,” she said at the inauguration of academic blocks at the Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, and College of Applied Science College, Puthupally, here on Tuesday. The Minister also inaugurated the building of Model Polytechnic College, Poonjar, on the occasion.

Ms. Bindu said that the Higher Education department had initiated steps to reform the exam system and laws governing the universities. The technical institutions had to promote manufacturing by extending help in setting up small-scale units close to them, she said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 10:35:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/minister-opens-academic-blocks-at-mec/article36347869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY