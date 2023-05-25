Minister moots model to check corruption in Revenue dept.

May 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said that a vision model to check corruption would be implemented in the Revenue department.

He was talking to reporters after inaugurating the State committee meeting of the Kerala Police Officers Association held in connection with the organisation’s three-day State conference that got underway at Angamaly here on Thursday.

Mr. Rajan said a meeting of the trade union leaders would be held in connection with the implementation of the model. Revenue officials working in the same place for more than three years would be shifted. A toll-free number would be introduced to complain about corruption. Details of those who share information through the number would be kept confidential. Mr. Rajan said that service rules need to be amended to terminate corrupt officials.

Earlier in his inaugural address, the Minister urged society to confront the small section that engages in corruption. Society should be proactive about exposing the corrupt. The government is engaged in a crusade against corruption.

Mr. Rajan hailed the police force for working round the clock for helping the during the trying times of floods and the pandemic. KPOA State president R. Prashanth presided.