Minister inaugurates Andhakarathodu bridge

KIIFB approves ₹43.87 crore for Pizhala-Kadamakudy bridge

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 25, 2022 21:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty per cent of PWD roads will be resurfaced using Bitumen Macadam and Bitumen Concrete (BMBC) method before the State government’s tenure ends, to ensure their durability, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking after the online inauguration of a bridge across Andhakarathodu in Thripunithura on Thursday. Existing roads have to be maintained better in tandem with construction of new roads and improved drainage, he said.

Pizhala bridge

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved ₹43.87 crore for the Pizhala-Kadamakudy bridge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 383-metre bridge, having 14 spans, over the Periyar will have 11-metre width. The bridge will pave the way to reducing congestion in the region and on the nearby national highway, said K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The land acquisition process for the bridge will begin shortly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app