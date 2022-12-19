Minister holds meet with officials of FCI, CWC, BIS

December 19, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

Visiting minister of State also held a review meeting with officials of Rural Development department

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti held a meeting with officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) here on Monday. The visiting minister of State also held a review meeting with officials of the Rural Development department.

Those who participated in the meeting included Sanjeev Kumar Patjoshi, Supplyco chairman, FCI general manager Natabar Pal, divisional manager Santhosh Kumar, B.R. Maneesh, regional manager of CWC, and senior director of BIS Mohammed Ismail.

The Union Minister reviewed the operations of FCI, and called for strengthening the supply of fortified rice.

The meeting of officials of the Rural Development department was attended, among others, by principal secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph and mission director of the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Anu Kumari, said the communication here.

