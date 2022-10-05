Minister exhorts ports to focus on initiatives to promote ‘green shipping’

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal has said that ports in the country should lay emphasis on initiatives to promote ‘green shipping’ and reduce carbon footprint as part of efforts to promote a green eco-system in the maritime sector.

He was chairing a session of Chinthan Baithak here late last month. He said various green measures being undertaken by ports included developing energy from renewable sources, shore reception facility for waste from ships, evolving sustainable practices in terminal design, and increasing green cover on port premises. The Minister also said that providing shore power to ships at berths was another measure being worked on by ports.

The recent Chinthan Baithak session took stock of programmes such as asset monetisation, national infrastructure pipeline, automation of weigh bridges at ports, and the status of capital expenditure in the current financial year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sonowal said the extensive discussions at the Chintan Baithak were linked to the fulfilment of the Maritime Indian Vision 2047. The improved infrastructure facilities at ports, he said, would better their performance and help prepare a roadmap for implementing the Prime Minister’s vision of port-led development.

The Port Ministry is also joining the special campaign from October 2 to 31 under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. A committee is being constituted to keep a check on Swacchta Abhiyan, the Minister informed.