Minister directs PWD officials to redress MLAs’ grievances

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have been directed to redress grievances raised by MLAs from Ernakulam and submit reports on them, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said at an online meeting on Sunday.

District-level review meetings to assess the progress of works will be held every three months, in which MLAs and officials will participate, he added.

Lauding Mr. Riyas for pursuing efforts to decongest Vyttila Junction, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve called for the speedy widening of the largely two-lane Seaport-Airport Road.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, MLAs from the district, District Collector S. Suhas, and officials of the PWD and RBDCK attended the meeting.