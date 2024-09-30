Minister calls for making proper waste disposal part of lifestyle

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has called for making proper waste disposal a part of the lifestyle.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Green Consumer Day celebrations at Chavara Cultural Centre here on Monday. The event was organised jointly by the Chavara Cultural Centre, Karikkamuri Residents’ Association, Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, and School of Technology and Applied Science, Edappally.

The Minister observed that mankind had forgotten that the world was meant for future generations as well. The new generation is oblivious to the fact that roads were built by encroaching on waterbodies. Reminding the death of a cleaning worker in a waste-clogged canal in Thiruvananthapuram recently, Mr. Anil said that plastic turned villain when carelessly dumped.

D.B. Binu, president, Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, presided.

The Minister declared the Chavara Cultural Centre a green institution based on the assessment of the Haritha Kerala Mission. Chavara Cultural Centre director Fr. Anil Philip received the memento and certificate.

Mr. Anil also declared the formation of consumer clubs in Cochin College, School of Technology and Applied Science, Edappally, and Government Higher Secondary School.

