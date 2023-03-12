Minister Antony Raju to be tried in criminal case again

March 12, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

State Transport Minister Antony Raju will once again find himself in the dock as an accused in the criminal case for allegedly tampering of evidence and criminal conspiracy in a drug trafficking case.

The Registry of the Kerala High Court (KHC) may shortly direct the District Court, Thiruvananthapuram, to file a complaint against Mr. Raju and a former official of the court. The district court will then forward the complaint to the jurisdictional court to proceed against the accused.

The KHC, which quashed the proceedings against Mr. Raju in the case the other day, had instructed the Registry to take adequate steps in the case. The prosecution case is that the accused had conspired together and replaced an undergarment in which the Australian citizen Andrew Salvatore had hid the narcotic substance while being arrested.

The undergarment was in the custody of the court while the accused tampered with it. The offence was allegedly committed in 1990. The issue came to light when Australian Royal Police alerted the Indian authorities about the malpractice. Later, the investigation officer in the case filed a complaint against Mr. Raju and the former court officer.

The Section 195 of the CrPC specifies that only the court or an officer designated by it can file a complaint in offences committed in relation to the court. Hence, the KHC quashed the case initiated following a complaint of the investigation officer earlier and directed the Registry to take appropriate action, judicial sources indicated.

Once the court concerned or the official designated by the court files the complaint, the trial court will take cognizance of it and issues summons to the accused. Later, charges will be framed against them. There will not be any new investigation in the case. The documents and evidence collected in the case earlier would be used of in the proceedings, they said.

The KHC had noted that the allegations levelled against the accused amounted to interfering with the judicial functions and polluting the mechanism of administration of justice. The court suggested effective follow-up action in the case to ensure a fair trial and adequate punishment for the culprits.